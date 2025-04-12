BREAKING: Steph Curry's Injury Status In Warriors-Trail Blazers Game
UPDATE: Steph Curry has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Steph Curry is questionable to return (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).
During the first quarter, Steph Curry went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry just went to the locker room during the timeout. He was really shaking (what seemed to be) that right thumb in pain the last couple minutes. It’s bothered him throughout this season."
Curry had four points, one rebound, one assist and one block in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Stephen Curry is back in the locker room after appearing to hurt his right hand."
The future Hall of Famer came into the night with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via Marc Grandi of 95.7 The Game: "After a slow start, the Warriors close the first quarter on a 12-0 run in Portland. It's 26-20 Warriors after the first. Buddy Hield made 3 3-pointers and now has 200 on the season. Worth noting that Steph Curry went to the locker room after jamming his right thumb."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record in 80 games.
They have won six out of their last ten.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steph Curry went to the Warriors' locker room after appearing to injure his hand on this play"