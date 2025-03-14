BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Kings-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home).
Steph Curry had ten points, one rebound, three assists and one block while shooting 3/6 from the field in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever make 4,000 career three-pointers.
Via ESPN: "CAUGHT IN 4K 📸
Steph Curry becomes the first player ever to hit 4,000 threes 👨🍳"
Curry came into the evening with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steph Curry hits his 4,000th 3-pointer off a pump fake and side step with 8:19 to go in the third quarter. The Chase Center crowd erupted and has come to life."
The Warriors are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record in 65 games.
Over their last ten games, the Warriors have gone 9-1, and they are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Warriors just played a special video for Steph Curry's 4,000th career 3 that began with Andris Biedrins, who assisted Curry on his first 3 with the Warriors in 2009"
Following the Kings, the Warriors will remain in San Francisco to host the New York Knicks on Saturday night.