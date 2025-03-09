BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Pistons-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center.
Steph Curry had 17 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
Curry also made NBA history by becoming the 26th player to reach 25,000 career points.
Via Real Sports: "Steph Curry is the 5th fastest guard in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points."
Curry came into the night with averages of 24.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The next player for Curry to pass on the all-time scoring list will be Hall of Famer Jerry West (25,192).
Via StatMamba: "Fastest guards in NBA history to reach 25K PTS:
Michael Jordan (782 games)
Oscar Robertson (917 games)
Jerry West (920 games)
Kobe Bryant (990 games)
Steph Curry (1,011 games)"
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).
He has led the franchise to four NBA titles since 2015.
The Warriors came into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-28 record in 63 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won eight out of their last ten).
Following the Pistons, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.