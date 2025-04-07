BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center.
During the first quarter, Steph Curry made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (25,279) for 24th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Miller, the next player for Curry to pass will be Alex English (25,613).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Making waves ⚡️
Stephen Curry has passed Reggie Miller for 24th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Curry went into halftime with three points, two rebounds and seven assists while shooting 1/3 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are down 51-50.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Charged up end of the half between Warriors and Rockets. Included some Ime Udoka words toward Steph Curry as he left the court. Draymond Green had a technical and a tripping foul right before buzzer. Rockets just kept missing the free throws."
Curry came into the night with outstanding averages of 24.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via CurryMuse: "Steph this month:
41.7 PPG
5.0 REB
6.3 APG
2.3 STL
7.7 3PM
on 51/50/96% shooting splits."
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-31 record in 77 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).