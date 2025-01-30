BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Thunder-Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home).
Steph Curry had 12 points, one rebound, three assists and one block while shooting 3/10 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the all-time scoring list.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Keep 'em counting
Stephen Curry has passed Ray Allen for 27th on the All-Time Scoring list"
Following Allen, the next player for Curry to pass will be Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (24,815).
Curry came into the night with averages of 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steph Curry and Steve Kerr received their championship rings from winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics"
While Curry has played well, the Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games.
Following the Thunder, they will play their next game on Friday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors are 13-12 in 25 games played at the Chase Center.
As for Allen, he spent 18 seasons playing for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics and Miami Heat.
He made ten NBA All-Star Games (and won two titles with the Heat and Celtics).