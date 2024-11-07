BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Celtics in Boston.
During the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry made NBA history by moving ahead of Charles Barkley (23,757) for 30th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Barkley, the next player for Curry to pass will be Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan (23,760).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "No. 30 ✨
Stephen Curry passes Charles Barkley for 30th most points scored in NBA history"
Curry had 11 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time against the Celtics.
After missing three games due to an injury, Curry returned to action on Monday against the Washington Wizards.
He finished with 24 points and helped the Warriors win by a score of 125-112.
The Warriors are 6-1 in their first seven games of the new season.
Following their showdown with Boston, they will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
He is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
His career averages are 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in 960 regular season games.
The 36-year-old has led the Warriors to four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.