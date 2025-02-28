BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Magic Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Steph Curry had five points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (24,815) for 26th on the all-time scoring list.
Following the New York Knicks legend, the next player for Curry to pass will be Hall of Famer Jerry West (25,192).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Another night, another milestone.
Stephen Curry has passed Patrick Ewing for 26th on the NBA's all-time scoring list"
Curry came into play with outstanding averages of 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
As for Ewing, he is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
While he never won a title, the 11-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field.
In addition to the Knicks, Ewing also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic over 17 NBA seasons.
Via Ballislife.com on August 5, 2019: "HBD Coach Patrick Ewing, one of the most unappreciated & underrated centers of all-time!
NCAA Legend
NBA 1st Pick
Rookie Of The Year
11 x All-Star
7 x All-NBA
NBA 50
Dream Team
Hall of Fame
Knicks career leader: PTS, FGS, REBS, STLS, BLKS"