BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Raptors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Steph Curry finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (24,368) for 28th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Iverson, the next player for Curry to pass will be Ray Allen (24,505).
Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry (24,371 career points) has passed Allen Iverson (24,368) for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Curry entered the night with averages of 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
In addition to passing Iverson, he also moved ahead of Kobe Bryant on the all-time assists list.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen Curry has passed Kobe Bryant for 35th on the NBA’s all-time assists list."
Iverson and Bryant are two of the best (and most popular) players of all time, which makes the accomplishments even more noteworthy.
The Warriors lost to the Raptors by a score of 104-101.
With the loss, they dropped to 19-20 in their first 39 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
The Warriors will finish up their road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.