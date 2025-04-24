BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first quarter, Steph Curry made NBA history by becoming the 11th player to reach 4,000 career playoff points.
The next player for him to pass on the all-time playoff scoring list will be Hall of Famer Tony Parker (4,045).
Via The NBA: "Steph picking up where he left off in Game 2
With this 3, he's the 11th player in NBA history to record 4,000+ postseason PTS!
GSW-HOU | TNT"
Curry had three points and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first four minutes of playing time.
The Warriors currently have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Sunday's game by a score of 95-85.
Curry was brilliant, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "PLAYOFF STEPH & JIMMY LEAD THE WARRIORS TO A GAME 1 W 💪🔥
Steph: 31 PTS, 12-19 FG, 5 3PM Jimmy: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 5 STL"
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via @Gardas111: "Steph Curry stats by a game in the playoffs
Game 1’s: 27/6/6 — 49/45/88%
Game 2’s: 26/5/6 — 46/38/91%
Game 3’s: 26/5/6 — 46/38/91%
Game 4’s: 29/6/7 — 46/40/89%
Game 5’s: 24/5/7 — 44/35/87%
Game 6’s: 28/5/6 — 43/39/86%
Game 7’s: 33/6/7 — 47/42/92%"