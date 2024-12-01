BREAKING: Steph Curry Made NBA History In Warriors-Suns Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Steph Curry finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 8/21 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by becoming just the 29th player to score 24,000 career points.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Keep 'em counting, Stephen Curry 😤"
Curry came into the evening with averages of 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
He still remains among the best ten players in the NBA at 36 years old.
Via The NBA: "Steph Curry eclipses 24,000 career points with this cutting layup! 👏"
Despite Curry's historic night, the Warriors lost by a score of 113-105.
They had an extremely hot start to the season and were (at one point) the first seed in the Western Conference.
However, the Warriors are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
The Warriors are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-7 record in 19 games.
They are 7-4 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Fourth straight Warriors loss: 113-105 in Phoenix. A night when the 13-man rotation felt particularly superfluous. Always destined to look questionable during a struggle. Some life from Looney at center lineup to open 3Q and small lineup with Kuminga late. At Denver on Tuesday."
Curry is in his 16th season (all with Golden State).
The franchise has won four NBA Championships (and reached the Finals six times) since the 2015 season.