Fastbreak

BREAKING: Steph Curry Moves Ahead Of Jerry West On All-Time NBA List

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moved up on the all-time scoring list.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry has had one of the best performances of his career.

The 11-time NBA All-Star put up 45 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field in his first 27 minutes of playing time.

Stephen Curry
Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during a time out during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Jerry West (25,192) for 25th on the all-time scoring list.

Following West, the next player for Curry to pass will be Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (25,279).

Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry has passed Jerry West (25,192 career points) for 25th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He has 45 points (11-of-15 from 3-point range) to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the third quarter."

Curry will also have a chance to break Klay Thompson's three-pointers record.

He is currently 11/15 from the three-point range.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry will exit late 3Q with 11 made 3s. Three away from tying Klay Thompson's record. Warriors up five in high-stakes game in Memphis. Kerr's going to have to play him large chunk of 4Q."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.