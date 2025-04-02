BREAKING: Steph Curry Moves Ahead Of Jerry West On All-Time NBA List
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Memphis Grizzlies.
Steph Curry has had one of the best performances of his career.
The 11-time NBA All-Star put up 45 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Jerry West (25,192) for 25th on the all-time scoring list.
Following West, the next player for Curry to pass will be Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller (25,279).
Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry has passed Jerry West (25,192 career points) for 25th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He has 45 points (11-of-15 from 3-point range) to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the third quarter."
Curry will also have a chance to break Klay Thompson's three-pointers record.
He is currently 11/15 from the three-point range.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry will exit late 3Q with 11 made 3s. Three away from tying Klay Thompson's record. Warriors up five in high-stakes game in Memphis. Kerr's going to have to play him large chunk of 4Q."