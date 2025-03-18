BREAKING: Steph Curry's Status For Bucks-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Slater: "Steph Curry will miss the Warriors game against the Bucks tonight, I’m told. Steve Kerr made it pretty clear last night he felt Curry needed a rest night. Back has been bothering him recently."
The Warriors are coming off a 114-105 loss (at home) to the Denver Nuggets.
Curry finished the loss with 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 6/21 from the field and 4/14 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
With the loss to Denver, the Warriors are now 39-29 in 68 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have won eight out of their last ten games.
Following the Bucks, the Warriors will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in 67 games.
They have gone six out of their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Lakers in Los Angeles.