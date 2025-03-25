BREAKING: Steph Curry's Updated Injury Status For Heat-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Miami Heat (in Florida).
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Curry also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry will not play tonight in Miami for the Jimmy Butler return game. Worked out yesterday and didn’t quite feel ready to return from the pelvic bruise. Warriors have two off-days prior to Friday night game in New Orleans."
With the Warriors chasing a playoff berth, playing it safe with Curry makes sense.
They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in 71 games.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Kerr said he expects Curry to play Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Worked out individually after practice Monday, but “didn’t just quite feel right” after one movement he made toward the end of the workout, Kerr said. Golden State operating with caution."
Curry has appeared in 60 games so far this season.
Despite turning 37 earlier this month, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.
Following their showdown with the Heat, the Warriors will visit CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
They have gone 18-16 in 34 games played outside of San Francisco.