BREAKING: Steph Curry's Updated Injury Status For Jazz-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Utah Jazz in San Francisco.
Right before the game, Steph Curry was added to the injury report.
Curry is averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry a late addition to the Warriors’ injury report tonight vs Jazz. Questionable with bilateral knee management on front side of back-to-back."
The Warriors are coming off a 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (also at home).
Curry finished the loss 13 points, one rebound, nine assists and two steals while shooting 4/17 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference after going 22-23 in their first 45 games of the season.
At home, they are 12-12 in 24 games hosted at the Chase Center.
Following Utah, the Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (on Wednesday).
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 10-34 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Jazz will play their next game on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Jazz by a score of 127-86 (in Salt Lake City).