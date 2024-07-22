BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Release 2 Players
Over the offseason, the Toronto Raptors made a multi-player trade with the Sacramento Kings.
As part of the deal, the Raptors acquired Sash Vezenkov.
On Monday, the Raptors announced that they have waived Vezenkov and Javon Freeman-Liberty (h/t Blake Murphy of Sportsnet).
Via Murphy: "The Raptors have waived Sasha Vezenkov and Javon Freeman-Liberty."
Via Murphy: "Freeman-Liberty was only guaranteed for $100K. it would have become $150K tomorrow, and $800K if he made opening day roster. He'll have league interest as a 2-way.
Vezenkov now free to sign in Greece, or wherever. We await the buyout # to determine cap impact for Raps."
Vezenkov finished his rookie year in the NBA (with the Kings) averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details about his situation.
Via Smith: "Sasha Vezenkov gave up his entire $6.6M salary in a buyout from the Toronto Raptors, a league source tells @spotrac."
Meanwhile, Freeman-Liberty (who was also a rookie) had averages of 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 22 games for the Raptors.
The Raptors finished the 2023-24 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but they have a talented roster that is led by RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.