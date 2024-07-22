Fastbreak

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Release 2 Players

The Toronto Raptors have waived two players.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Toronto Raptors logo at center court before the start of a game between the Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Toronto Raptors logo at center court before the start of a game between the Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena.

Over the offseason, the Toronto Raptors made a multi-player trade with the Sacramento Kings.

As part of the deal, the Raptors acquired Sash Vezenkov.

On Monday, the Raptors announced that they have waived Vezenkov and Javon Freeman-Liberty (h/t Blake Murphy of Sportsnet).

Via Murphy: "The Raptors have waived Sasha Vezenkov and Javon Freeman-Liberty."

Via Murphy: "Freeman-Liberty was only guaranteed for $100K. it would have become $150K tomorrow, and $800K if he made opening day roster. He'll have league interest as a 2-way.

Vezenkov now free to sign in Greece, or wherever. We await the buyout # to determine cap impact for Raps."

Vezenkov finished his rookie year in the NBA (with the Kings) averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.

Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details about his situation.

Via Smith: "Sasha Vezenkov gave up his entire $6.6M salary in a buyout from the Toronto Raptors, a league source tells @spotrac."

Sasha Vezenkov
Dec 23, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Sasha Vezenkov (7) looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Meanwhile, Freeman-Liberty (who was also a rookie) had averages of 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 22 games for the Raptors.

Javon Freeman-Liberty
Mar 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (0) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors finished the 2023-24 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but they have a talented roster that is led by RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.

