BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Reportedly Signing 4-Year NBA Player
Sandro Mamukelashvili has spent the last two and a half seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 61 games.
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Mamukelashvili will now sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Charania: "Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, plus a second year player option, sources tell ESPN. George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports negotiated the new deal with the Raptors."
Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Seton Hall.
He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks over four total seasons in the league.
His career averages are 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 191 games.
Charania also added: "Raptors present Mamukelashvili with a larger opportunity in the frontcourt to break through in the NBA – as he has displayed glimpses such as a 34-point game in San Antonio."
The Raptors are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Steve Helwick: "Sandro Mamukelashvili will forever be a legend in San Antonio
Most points in fewer than 20 minutes in NBA history. 34 points on 13/14 FG, 7/7 from 3. With his friend Flavor Flav watching.
We will never forget the Mamu legacy game."