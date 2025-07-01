Fastbreak

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Reportedly Signing 4-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Raptors will sign Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) dunks the ball in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) dunks the ball in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Sandro Mamukelashvili has spent the last two and a half seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 61 games.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Mamukelashvili will now sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Via Charania: "Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, plus a second year player option, sources tell ESPN. George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports negotiated the new deal with the Raptors."

Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Seton Hall.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks over four total seasons in the league.

His career averages are 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 191 games.

Charania also added: "Raptors present Mamukelashvili with a larger opportunity in the frontcourt to break through in the NBA – as he has displayed glimpses such as a 34-point game in San Antonio."

The Raptors are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

Via Steve Helwick: "Sandro Mamukelashvili will forever be a legend in San Antonio

Most points in fewer than 20 minutes in NBA history. 34 points on 13/14 FG, 7/7 from 3. With his friend Flavor Flav watching.

We will never forget the Mamu legacy game."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.