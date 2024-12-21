BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game
On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks will be without their best player when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.
All-Star point guard Trae Young has been ruled out due to a heel injury.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Trae Young (right heel contusion): Out
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out
Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
Young is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.
While Young is out for the Hawks, they won't have to go up against Ja Morant (who has also been ruled out).
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Ja Morant is out tonight against the Hawks."
The Hawks have turned their season around after a slow start.
They enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.
Despite losing two games in a row, the Hawks have still won seven out of their last ten.
Most recently, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 133-126 (in overtime).
Young finished the loss with 23 points, 16 assists and three steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 19-9 record in 28 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.