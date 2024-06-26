BREAKING: Trail Blazers And Wizards Make A Big Trade
Deni Avdija was the ninth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has had a productive start to his four-year career.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Avdija has been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Washington Wizards are trading F Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Blazers are sending the second most favorable of their 2029 first-round picks and two second-round picks in the deal for Avdija, sources tell ESPN."
Brogdon was the 2023 6th Man of The Year and is an excellent veteran point guard to have off the bench.
He doesn't make sense for a rebuilding franchise like Washington (or Portland), so it's possible the Wizards could turn around and move him for more assets.
The 2017 Rookie of The Year finished the regular season with averages of 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The Trail Blazers finished the season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Meanwhile, the Wizards were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
Both teams missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.