BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers will play the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for Game 7 against the Thunder:
Tyrese Haliburton - Available (right calf strain)
Jarace Walker - Out (right ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson - Out (right Achilles tendon tear)"
Haliburton also played in Game 6 (after being listed as questionable).
The Pacers won by a score of 108-91 to stay alive.
Via NBA Communications: "The Pacers can become the second team seeded lower than third to win the NBA Finals since 1983-84, joining the 1994-95 Rockets (No. 6).
The Thunder can join the 1995-96 and 1996-97 Bulls as the only teams to have 84+ victories and win the NBA Finals in the same season."
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season (and fourth with the Pacers).
He spent the first one and half seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings.
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
