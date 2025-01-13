BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status In Pacers-Cavs Game
On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
During the game, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton went to the locker room with an injury.
It's now been announced that he will miss the remainder of the game.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight’s game against the Cavs."
Haliburton finished the night with two points, one rebound, four assists and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files: "Ugh oh: Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out at halftime for the second half in Cleveland — left hamstring tightness.
This comes just over one year since he originally suffered this injury v Boston."
Haliburton came into the matchup with averages of 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range 39 games.
Via StatMuse on January 10: "Haliburton in 2025:
33 PTS | 15 AST
27 PTS | 8 AST
23 PTS | 8 AST
16 PTS | 13 AST
44 assists on only 4 turnovers."
The Pacers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-18 record in 39 games.
They are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following Sunday's contest, the Pacers and Cavs will play (again) on Tuesday in Indiana.