Fastbreak

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status In Pacers-Thunder Game

Tyrese Haliburton went to the locker room during Game 7.

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

During the first half, Tyrese Haliburton went to the locker room with an injury.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Tyrese Haliburton (leg) helped to locker room Sunday."

Haliburton had nine points while shooting 3/4 from the three-point range in his first seven minutes of playing time.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Just a brutal thing for Tyrese Haliburton to go through in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The ecstasy and the agony of sports."

The Pacers and Thunder are tied up at 3-3 after they won Game 6 by a score of 108-91 (at home in Indiana).

Haliburton (who had been questionable) finished with 14 points, one rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.