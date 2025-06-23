BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status In Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
During the first half, Tyrese Haliburton went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Tyrese Haliburton (leg) helped to locker room Sunday."
Haliburton had nine points while shooting 3/4 from the three-point range in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Just a brutal thing for Tyrese Haliburton to go through in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The ecstasy and the agony of sports."
The Pacers and Thunder are tied up at 3-3 after they won Game 6 by a score of 108-91 (at home in Indiana).
Haliburton (who had been questionable) finished with 14 points, one rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.