BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Thunder-Pacers Game
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of the NBA Finals (at home).
For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Tyrese Haliburton (right calf strain) will play tonight, per Coach Carlisle."
Haliburton had been coming off a poor showing in Game 5 (which they lost 120-109).
Via StatMuse: "Last two guards with 30+ minutes and 0 field goals in a Finals game:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Jason Kidd
Both coached by Rick Carlisle."
The Pacers currently trail the Thunder 3-2 in the series, so they need a win to extend the series to a Game 7 (which would be on Sunday).
Via The NBA: "GAME 6 TONIGHT 🍿
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 PTS) and Jalen Williams (playoff career-high 40 PTS) combined for 71 as the star duo helped lead the Thunder to within 1 win of their first title in the OKC era!
Will Oklahoma City close it out, or can Indiana extend the series to a Game 7?
Don't miss Game 6 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
Haliburton spent part of his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings (before getting traded to the Pacers in 2022).
He is a two-time NBA All-Star.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Tyrese Haliburton (calf) won't have a set minutes limit but will be "monitored closely" Thursday, per coach Carlisle."