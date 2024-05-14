BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Report for tonight's game in New York:
Tyrese Haliburton - Available (lower back spasms, sacral contusion, right ankle sprain)
Bennedict Mathurin - Out (right shoulder labral tear)"
The starting lineups for both teams have been announced.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Siakam, Turner on Tuesday."
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, McBride, DiVincenzo, Hart, Hartenstein on Tuesday."
Haliburton is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Pacers and Knicks are tied up at 2-2 after the Pacers won Game 4 (at home on Sunday) by a score of 121-89.
Game 6 will be on Friday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.