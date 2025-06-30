Fastbreak

BREAKING: Utah Jazz Release 3-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz will waive Johnny Juzang.

Ben Stinar

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots during warm ups before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots during warm ups before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Johnny Juzang has spent each of his first three seasons in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz.

Last season, the 24-year-old averaged a productive 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.

That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported (on Monday) the news that the Jazz will now waive Juzang.

Via Charania: "The Utah Jazz are waiving forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, sources tell ESPN. The 24-year-old started 18 games and averaged 8 points in 20 minutes last season, shooting 38% from 3, and will receive interest from teams."

Juzang played his college basketball for UCLA and Kentucky (he went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft).

He has NBA career averages of 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 102 games.

Via Jazz Lead: "Johnny Juzang shot 38.8% on catch-and-shoot threes last season

He's become a legitimate three point shooting threat over his last few years in Utah"

Johnny Juzang
Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As for the Jazz, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

NBA Jazz
Apr 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with guard Johnny Juzang (33) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Jazz last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season when they still had Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell on the roster.

Over the summer, they have been one of the most active teams in the league.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.