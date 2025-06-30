BREAKING: Utah Jazz Release 3-Year NBA Player
Johnny Juzang has spent each of his first three seasons in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz.
Last season, the 24-year-old averaged a productive 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported (on Monday) the news that the Jazz will now waive Juzang.
Via Charania: "The Utah Jazz are waiving forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, sources tell ESPN. The 24-year-old started 18 games and averaged 8 points in 20 minutes last season, shooting 38% from 3, and will receive interest from teams."
Juzang played his college basketball for UCLA and Kentucky (he went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft).
He has NBA career averages of 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 102 games.
Via Jazz Lead: "Johnny Juzang shot 38.8% on catch-and-shoot threes last season
He's become a legitimate three point shooting threat over his last few years in Utah"
As for the Jazz, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
The Jazz last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season when they still had Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell on the roster.
Over the summer, they have been one of the most active teams in the league.