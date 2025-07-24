BREAKING: Utah Jazz Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Jaden Springer spent the 2024-25 season with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.
He finished the year with averages of 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 43 games.
On Thursday, the Jazz announced that they had waived the 22-year-old.
Via The Utah Jazz: "We have waived guard Jaden Springer."
Springer was the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
The 2024 NBA Champion has career averages of 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 110 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Utah announced that they have waived Jaden Springer.
Springer had a July 25 guarantee date that would have saw the protection in his contract increase from $0 to $400K."
The Jazz are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs and the play-in tournament.
Via John Coon of AP Sports: "The Utah Jazz have waived guard Jaden Springer. Springer appeared in 17 games, making two starts, during the 2024-25 season with Utah, averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 13.2 minutes per game."
Springer will now be an intriguing player on the free agent market.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Jaden Springer remains one of the elite on-ball defenders I’ve had the pleasure of watching. Hope it can all come together in the NBA for him"