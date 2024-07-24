BREAKING: Utah Jazz Reportedly Release Former NBA 1st Round Pick
Darius Bazley is coming off year where he appeared in nine games for the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the season with averages of 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Jazz announced that they have waived Bazley (and Kenneth Lofton Jr.).
Via The Jazz: "We have waived forwards Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr."
Bazley was the 23rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 237 regular season games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games with the Thunder.
Meanwhile, Lofton Jr. finished this past year with averages of 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 21 games for the Jazz, 76ers and Grizzlies.
His career averages are 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Both players will likely draw interest from other teams around the league.
The Jazz finished the 2023-24 season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but have an intriguing roster that is led by Lauri Markkanen.