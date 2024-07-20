BREAKING: Utah Jazz Release Former NBA All-Star
Russell Westbrook was recently traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz in a deal that also included Kris Dunn (going to Los Angeles).
On Saturday evening, the Jazz officially waived Westbrook, so he will now be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Via The Jazz: "We have waived guard Russell Westbrook."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the week that Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski on Thursday: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."
Westbrook will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day and is among the best point guards in NBA history.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, Westbrook played a bench role last season.
In addition to the Clippers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons in the NBA.
He is joining a Nuggets team that is led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
They are coming off a season where they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).