BREAKING: Utah Jazz Reportedly Will Release 3-Year NBA Player
Omer Yurtseven is coming off his first season playing for the Utah Jazz.
The former Georgetown star finished the year with averages of 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field in 48 games.
On Sunday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are expected to waive Yurtseven.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Jazz are planning to waive center Omer Yurtseven, source tells ESPN. Another center into the free agency market."
Yurtseven went undrafted in 2020 after three seasons of college basketball playing for NC State and Georgetown.
He has played three seasons in the NBA for the Miami Heat (and Utah Jazz).
Yurtseven has career averages of 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range 113 regular season games.
He's also appeared in 17 playoff games and was with the Heat when they reached the 2023 NBA Finals.
At only 26, Yurtseven could be a good addition to teams who are looking to add depth at the center position.
Over 16 career G League games, Yurtseven has averages of 16.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
As for the Jazz, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They have now missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
The franchise entered a rebuilding mode in the summer of 2022 when they traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.