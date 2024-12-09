BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama's Status In Pelicans-Spurs Game
UPDATE: Victor Wembanyama has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) in Texas.
Victor Wembanyama made his return to action after a two-game absence.
However, the 2024 Rookie of The Year went to the locker room during the first half.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Victor Wembanyama headed to locker room Sunday."
Before exiting, Wembanyama had two points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in his first three minutes of playing time.
Via Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune: "#Pelicans leading Spurs 34-28 at end of first. Victor Wembanyama left game with 8:59 left in first quarter with back injury. He's been dealing with back issues the past few games."
Wembanyama came into play with averages of 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in his first 18 games.
The Spurs (11-12) entered the night in the middle of a three-game losing skid after falling 140-113 to the Sacramento Kings.
At home, they have gone 8-6 in 14 games.
Following the Pelicans, the Spurs will play their next game on Friday evening when they travel to Oregon for a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Spurs are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed with a 22-60 record.
There is good reason to believe that they will be able to make the play-in tournament in 2025.