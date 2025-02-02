BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama's Updated Status For Heat-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Miami Heat in Texas.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama has been added to the injury report.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year is averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama (illness) now listed questionable Saturday."
Wembanyama was recently named to his first career NBA All-Star Game.
The Spurs are coming off an impressive 144-118 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Wembanyama put up 30 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and six blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-24 record in 45 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
That said, the Spurs are 13-11 in the 24 games they have played at home in San Antonio.
Following Miami, they will play their next game on Monday when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY and GIANNIS went AT IT tonight
Wemby: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 6 BLK, 5 3PM
Giannis: 35 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 56.5 FG%
The come away with the win at home!"
As for the Heat, they are 23-23 in 46 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.