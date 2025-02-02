BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama's Updated Status For Heat-Spurs Game

WEMBY and GIANNIS went AT IT tonight 😈



Wemby: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 6 BLK, 5 3PM

Giannis: 35 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 56.5 FG%



The @spurs come away with the win at home! pic.twitter.com/nDPsZd2PvV