BREAKING: Warriors Make Big Starting Lineup Change For Game 3 Against Rockets
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at the Chase Center for Game 3.
For the game, the Warriors will have a much different starting lineup.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors starters in Game 3
Steph Curry
Brandin Podziemski
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Quinten Post
Moses Moody will come off the bench. Steve Kerr opting for a stretch five next to the Kuminga/Draymond frontcourt combination."
In addition to Post being inserted for Moody, the Warriors will also be without Jimmy Butler (who Kuminga is replacing).
Many fans reacted to the lineup change.
@jefa0807922: "wtf Podz is NOT better than moody"
@asportswatcher: "moody doesn’t deserve being benched 😢"
@Jst_B_Easy1312: "Moody hasn't been good on either side of the ball this series no surprise he lost his starting spot this game"
@SKikuchi1: "Post has to hold up better on D, shouldn’t switch him but he also hasn’t been effective guarding Şengün either. Also hope everyone who said Kuminga wasn’t ready because he wasn’t expecting to play in gm2 was right. He really needs to stop looking for calls and just play."
@vveebbeee: "Steph needs to put up a monster show. At least three of JK, Podz, Moody, GP2, Post, Gui/Loon has to show up big time. Dray needs to control the flow of the game, no stupid turnovers please. And the crowd wearing shirts have to be aggressive sixth man."
The Warriors lost Game 2 (in Houston) by a score of 109-94.
They are tied up with the Rockets at 1-1.
Game 4 will be on Monday night at the Chase Center.