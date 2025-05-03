Fastbreak

BREAKING: Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change For Game 6 Against Rockets

The Golden State Warriors made a starting lineup change for Game 6

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Before the game, the Warriors made a change to their starting lineup.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors are starting Gary Payton II in Brandin Podziemski’s place tonight.

Warriors starters

Steph Curry
Buddy Hield
Jimmy Butler
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green"

Many fans commented on Steve Kerr's change to the lineup.

@Asensii20: "Great so you bench Moody cuz Sengun was roaming off him and you start GP2 😂😂😂"

@Koks7_: "Ngl tweaking your lineups in the middle of a playoff series is like playing with fire"

@Cou_rage000: "No fixed lineup at this time of the season

Lmao!! Won't be surprised if they blow this 3 - 1 lead"

@DorcasGeline: "I’ll come back to this after the game"

Gary Payton II
Payton II is averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range through the first five games of the series.

Via @clutchfans: "Starting lineup for Game 6

Houston Rockets
G - Fred VanVleet
G - Jalen Green
F - Dillon Brooks
F - Amen Thompson
C - Alperen Şengün

Golden State Warriors
G - Steph Curry
G - Buddy Hield
F - Gary Payton II
F - Jimmy Butler
C - Draymond Green"

The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Whoever wins the series will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

