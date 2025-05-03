BREAKING: Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change For Game 6 Against Rockets
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, the Warriors made a change to their starting lineup.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors are starting Gary Payton II in Brandin Podziemski’s place tonight.
Warriors starters
Steph Curry
Buddy Hield
Jimmy Butler
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green"
Many fans commented on Steve Kerr's change to the lineup.
@Asensii20: "Great so you bench Moody cuz Sengun was roaming off him and you start GP2 😂😂😂"
@Koks7_: "Ngl tweaking your lineups in the middle of a playoff series is like playing with fire"
@Cou_rage000: "No fixed lineup at this time of the season
Lmao!! Won't be surprised if they blow this 3 - 1 lead"
@DorcasGeline: "I’ll come back to this after the game"
Payton II is averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range through the first five games of the series.
Via @clutchfans: "Starting lineup for Game 6
Houston Rockets
G - Fred VanVleet
G - Jalen Green
F - Dillon Brooks
F - Amen Thompson
C - Alperen Şengün
Golden State Warriors
G - Steph Curry
G - Buddy Hield
F - Gary Payton II
F - Jimmy Butler
C - Draymond Green"
The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series.
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.