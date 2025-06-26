BREAKING: Washington Wizards And Utah Jazz Make A Trade
On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft is being held in New York City.
The Washington Wizards had the 18th pick.
However, they are moving the selection to the Utah Jazz in a trade.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Washington is trading Walter Clayton Jr. at No. 18 to Utah, sources tell ESPN."
Clayton Jr. helped lead the Florida Gators to the 2025 National Championship over Houston.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trade summary:
Wizards get - No. 21 pick, multiple second-round picks
Jazz get - Walter Clayton Jr."
The 22-year-old finished this past season with averages of 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via Ryan Hammer: "Walter Clayton Jr
Keyonte George
Collin Sexton
Isaiah Collier
Jordan Clarkson
No shortage of guard play in Utah but boy that is a large # of mouths to feed AND they have Ace Bailey & Lauri on top of that"
The Jazz have been among the worst teams in the NBA for several seasons.
They finished this past year as the 15th seed with a 17-65 record.
Via Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune: "I like Walter Clayton. He does have that dog in him, which I think is something the Jazz have desperately lacked. He is older, with a March 2003 birthdate, than every player the Jazz have drafted in 2023, 2024, or 2025."