Washington Wizards Release 10-Year NBA Veteran
Richaun Holmes has been with the Washington Wizards for part of two seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 64.7% from the field in 31 games.
Via Wizards PR: "The Washington Wizards have requested waivers on center Richaun Holmes."
Holmes was the 37th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Bowling Green.
He has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks over ten seasons.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 489 games.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Holmes, 31, provided solid minutes off the bench last season, averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 31 games.
Holmes’ contract had only $250k guaranteed for 2025-26."
Holmes could end up being a good pickup for a lot of teams around the NBA.
During the 2021 season, the 31-year-old had averages of 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 63.7% from the field in 61 games for the Sacramento Kings.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Holmes enters unrestricted free agency expected to draw interest from contenders on the veteran’s minimum market."
As for the Wizards, they are coming off a tough season where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season (with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal).