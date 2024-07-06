BREAKING: Washington Wizards Release 6-Year NBA Player
Landry Shamet is coming off his sixth season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Shamet will become a free agent.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Washington Wizards are declining the $11 million option on guard Landry Shamet’s contract, sources tell ESPN. A career 38.4 percent three-point shooter, Shamet will join the free agent market."
Shamet was the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 53 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
Via Yossi Gozlan of capsheets.com: "Landry Shamet's $11 million salary was completely non-guaranteed. He also had a non guaranteed $11.75 million team option for 2025-26.
The Washington Wizards are now $17 million below the $170.8 million luxury tax line, space which could be used toward re-signing Tyus Jones."
Shamet has a lot of experience for being just 27 years old.
Therefore, there will likely be a lot of teams interested in adding him to their bench.
As for the Wizards, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 15-67 record.