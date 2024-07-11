BREAKING: Washington Wizards Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Veteran
Saddiq Bey is coming off a year where he appeared in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the season with averages of 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bey will sign a deal with the Washington Wizards.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Saddiq Bey has agreed on a three-year, $20 million contract with the Washington Wizards, his agents James Dunleavy and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "Bey — who is recovering from a torn ACL — averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks before the knee injury. At 25, Bey — a DC-area native — is a good long-term play for the rebuilding Wizards."
Bey was the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
His career averages of 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 292 regular season games for the Detroit Pistons (and Hawks).
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
As for the Wizards, they are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season when Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were still on the roster.
That said, the Wizards have intriguing players (and assets).