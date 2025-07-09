BREAKING: Washington Wizards Reportedly Trade 12-Year NBA Veteran To Spurs
Kelly Olynyk spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Over the offseason, Olynyk was traded to the Washington Wizards.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Wizards will now trade him to the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Charania: "The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), sources tell ESPN."
Olynyk was the 13th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Contracts going out:
To San Antonio
Kelly Olynyk: $13.5M, UFA 2026
To Washington
Malaki Branham: $4.9M, RFA 2026
Blake Wesley: $4.7M, RFA 2026
Both are rookie extension eligible up until October 20."
On the other hand, Wesley was the 25th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame.
He had spent three seasons with San Antonio.
Branham was the 20th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
He had also spent each of his first three seasons with the Spurs.
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.