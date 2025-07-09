Fastbreak

BREAKING: Washington Wizards Reportedly Trade 12-Year NBA Veteran To Spurs

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Spurs have traded for Kelly Olynyk.

Ben Stinar

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Kelly Olynyk spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

He finished the year with averages of 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 44 games.

Apr 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) reacts to a call in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, Olynyk was traded to the Washington Wizards.

That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Wizards will now trade him to the San Antonio Spurs.

Via Charania: "The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), sources tell ESPN."

Olynyk was the 13th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.

He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Contracts going out:

To San Antonio

Kelly Olynyk: $13.5M, UFA 2026

To Washington

Malaki Branham: $4.9M, RFA 2026

Blake Wesley: $4.7M, RFA 2026

Both are rookie extension eligible up until October 20."

On the other hand, Wesley was the 25th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame.

He had spent three seasons with San Antonio.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) dribbles the ball upcourt in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Branham was the 20th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.

He had also spent each of his first three seasons with the Spurs.

Apr 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

