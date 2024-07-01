BREAKING: Washington Wizards Sign 12-Year NBA Veteran
Jonas Valanciunas is coming off his third year playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 12-year NBA veteran finished the season with averages of 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Sunday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Valanciunas is signing a deal with the Washington Wizards.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN."
Valanciunas was the fifth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
In addition to New Orleans, he has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 856 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (51 starts).
Considering Valanciunas is a reliable veteran, he likely had a lot of interest from teams around the league.
The Wizards also drafted Alex Sarr with the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so he can be an excellent mentor for the 19-year-old.
Last season, the Wizards were among the worst teams in the NBA.
They finished the year as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season when Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook were on the roster.