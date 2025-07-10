BREAKING: Washington Wizards Sign Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick
Marvin Bagley spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Wizards traded the former Duke superstar to the Grizzlies during the middle of the year.
He finished the season with averages of 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field in 31 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Bagley (who had been a free agent) is now signing a deal with the Wizards.
Via Charania: "Free agent Marvin Bagley III has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Bagley returns to the Wizards after playing in Washington for a year (2024-25) and then being traded to Memphis at the February deadline."
Bagley was initially the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.
He had been expected to become an All-Star (and was picked over players such as Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr.).
In addition to the Grizzlies and Wizards, Bagley has also played for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "With the recent trade of Kelly Olynyk thinning put an already thin big-man corps, the Wizards had to build some depth there. The one-year agreement with Marvin Bagley III, confirmed by a league source, is a sensible, no-risk stopgap move. Bagley is well-respected within the team."
The Wizards were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season when Bradley Beal was still on the roster.