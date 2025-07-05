BREAKING: Washington Wizards Trade For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Cam Whitmore has spent each of his first two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Whitmore is being traded to the Washington Wizards.
Via Charania: "The Houston Rockets are trading Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The deal gives Whitmore a tremendous opportunity for an increased role as he turns 21 on Tuesday and returns to the DMV area."
Whitmore was the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
His career averages are 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 98 games.
Charania also added: "The Rockets worked with Whitmore, the No. 20 pick in 2023, and his reps at WME Basketball over the last few weeks on a new home. Whitmore has averaged 10.8 points over two years -- last season scoring 0.46 points per touch, 4th-best among players to record 1,000 touches."
The Wizards are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via StatMuse: "Cam Whitmore as a starter:
20.2 PPG
6.8 RPG
1.2 BPG
54.1 FG%
46.9 3P%
Going to Washington."