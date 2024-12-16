BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status For Bulls-Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls will play the Toronto Raptors (on the road) in Canada.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Zach LaVine has been ruled out.
This will only be the fourth game that LaVine has missed during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (back) ruled out Monday."
The former UCLA star only appeared in 19 games last season.
He has been good in his return to action and is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via The Bulls on December 11: "NBA guards currently averaging 22 points per game and shooting 50% from the floor:
Zach LaVine
Kyrie Irving
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander"
The Bulls are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournmanet.
So far this year, they look like they will once again be a play-in tournament team.
They are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15 record in 26 games.
Following the Raptors, the Bulls will remain on the road when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Thursday in Boston.
As for the Raptors, they have been among the worst teams in the league with a 7-19 record in 26 games.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and losers in seven of their last ten).