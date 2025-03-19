BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Cavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in California.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Zach LaVine has been ruled out.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to personal reasons. Jake LaRavia is now questionable due to illness."
LaVine is in his first season with the Kings.
He is averaging 22.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 18 games.
The former UCLA star has also spent time with the Bulls and Timberwolves.
Via @kings_muse: "Highest 3P% on at least 200 3PA:
Taurean Prince — 44.6%
Luke Kennard — 44.6%
Zach LaVine — 44.4%
Grayson Allen — 43.4%
Harrison Barnes — 43.2%
Keon Ellis — 43.0%
Karl-Anthony Towns — 42.8%
Ty Jerome — 42.7%"
The Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record in 67 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Cavs, the Kings will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.
At home, they are 17-15 in 32 games.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-12 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but have won eight out of their last ten).