Bronny James' Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Suns G League Game
On Thursday evening, the South Bay Lakers are facing off against the Valley Suns in Arizona.
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is playing in his first road (G League) game.
During the first half, he had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA G League: "LOOKOUT FOR BRONNY! 🤯
Sir’Jabari Rice dimes a lob to Bronny James for the slam. @SouthBayLakers lead by 17 on ESPN+."
The 20-year-old had 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 6/8 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Bronny had come into the night with averages of 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 29.4% from the field (and 0.0% from the three-point range) in his first three G League games.
Due to his slow start, Thursday's game is an excellent sign that Bronny is developing into a better player.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has also appeared in seven NBA games with the Lakers.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bronny James starting to find his rhythm in the G League. He just had back-to-back possessions where he caught an alley-oop dunk and then threw an alley-oop dunk. He has 10 pts on 4-for-5 shooting early in the 2nd Q against the Valley Suns."
Bronny will continue to go back and forth between South Bay and Los Angeles.