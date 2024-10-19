Bronny James Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center for their final preseason game.
With all of their stars out of action, a lot of the younger players on the team got a chance to get big minutes.
Rookie Bronny James (who started) had a big highlight in the second half that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Bronny James slams the transition oop from Quincy Olivari 🔥
He's up to 13 PTS on ESPN2!"
After a very slow start to the preseason, Bronny had 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he continues to get a lot of attention due to the fact that he is the son of LeBron James.
He finished his one season of college basketball at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bronny James, who came into the night with 8 pts on 4-of-20 shooting (0-of-7 from 3) in the preseason, has 11 pts on 5-of-11 (1-of-3 from 3) so far tonight"
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.