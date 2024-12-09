Bronny James' Big Block Went Viral In Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 107-98 (at home).
Since the game was out of reach, Bronny James was able to get playing time at the end of the fourth quarter.
He had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "BRONNY CHASEDOWN.
Exclamation point on the @Lakers W!"
Bronny finished with the one block while shooting 0/2 from the field in three minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the big highlight.
@Mulletman451: "Bronny father like son"
@SparkingFIRENC: "Bronny looking just like Bron on that play"
@Sudharsan_ak: "BLOCKED BY JAMES👀👀👀"
@devin999lee: "Bronny gonna be good dawg not rookie of the year but learning under LeBron plus pulling doubles in the league and and g league I think he's gonna be a steals and block star when he grows #LakeShow"
Sunday was the first time Bronny played in an NBA game since November 10.
In addition to not being in the rotation, the 20-year-old had been dealing with an injury.
With the win over Portland, the Lakers improved to 13-11 in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are an impressive 8-3 in the 11 games they have played on their home floor in Los Angeles, California.
Following their matchup with Portland, the Lakers will now visit Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening at the Target Center.