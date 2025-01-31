Bronny James' Big Highlight Went Viral In Lakers-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-96.
During the game, Bronny James had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "Bronny gets a TOUGH and-1‼️😤
LeBron's reaction was too wholesome 😂"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@WordSm7th: "I want to hear all the haters of Bronny when he starts averaging 16/5/5 a night!"
@JoFlyGuyton: "Leave that boy alone and let him hoop. He young he’ll get better"
@LondonMond: "That's a father who loves his son... and want to see his son succeed."
@sleykingd: "I promise you’re all going to be so wrong about this kid"
Bronny finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field in 12 minutes.
Thursday was his 14th NBA game.
Via Real Sports: "LeBron & Bronny James are the first father-son duo to each record an and-one in the same game."
While he has had limited playing time with Los Angeles.
The 20-year-old has gotten a lot of action with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via NBA G League on January 25: "31 PTS 💥 3 AST 💥 5 3PM
Bronny James went off for a CAREER-HIGH in scoring and in threes in the @southbaylakers win over the Remix! This was his second 30 point game of the season."
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the New York Knicks in Manhattan.