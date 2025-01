Bronny James' Big Highlight Went Viral In Lakers-Wizards Game

31 PTS ๐Ÿ’ฅ 3 AST ๐Ÿ’ฅ 5 3PM



Bronny James went off for a CAREER-HIGH in scoring and in threes in the @southbaylakers win over the Remix! This was his second 30 point game of the season. pic.twitter.com/AyW4t4uPcD