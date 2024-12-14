Bronny James' Circus Shot Went Viral In Lakers G League Game
On Friday evening, the South Bay Lakers played the Valley Suns for the second straight (G League) game.
During the game, Bronny James made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA G League: "HOW BRONNY⁉️⁉️⁉️
The @SouthBayLakers rookie gets the off-balanced bucket to drop + the foul."
Bronny finished the 102-91 loss with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to the circus shot.
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY CIRCUS AND ONE 🤯🤯🤯 "
@Christo54980882: "Bro when Bronny is aggressive that dude is a certified bucket💯🔥 "
@KameronKKJ: "The confidence is BUILDING!!!!"
@cool___breeze: "He’s breaking outtttt"
Bronny had a slow start to his pro career.
That said, the former USC guard has looked better over the previous two games.
Via @BronMuse: "Bronny James last 3 G-League games:
20.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 24.3 MPG
After everything he's been through, just so happy to see him hooping 🥹👑"