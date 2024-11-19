Bronny James Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Jazz-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in California.
For the game, the Lakers will likely be without rookie Bronny James, as he is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
The former USC guard has appeared in six NBA games with limited playing time.
Via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press: "Bronny James has a left heel bruise, and he's listed as doubtful for the Lakers' game against Utah on Tuesday night."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and has also spent time in the G League (two games).
The Lakers enter the matchup with a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak after most recently defeating the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 104-99.
Anthony Davis led the team with 31 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 12/20 from the field.
Following the Jazz, the Lakers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they remain at home to host the Orlando Magic.
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 3-10 record in 13 games.
They most recently lost to Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-105.
Following the Lakers, the Jazz will play their next game on Thursday evening when they return home to host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.