Bronny James' Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Heat Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are facing off at NBA Summer League.
After missing Saturday's game, Bronny James made his debut against Miami.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Today's starters:
Dalton Knecht
Cole Swider
Trey Jemison III
Bronny James
DJ Steward"
During the first half, the former USC guard threw down a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 😤
Year 2 Bronny loading 🔥"
Bronny had ten points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the highlight on social media.
@nolimit__EV: "Lakers might’ve got a steal here"
@C_POTENS: "Confidence up. Bounce looking real.
If the shot follows the hustle, we might be witnessing the start of something special."
@PrizePicks: "stunting like his daddy"
@sandromuse: "Bro thinks he’s LeBron James or something"
@X1001Quotes: "Bronny looking very different this offseason"
Sean Davis: "Said this last year but if you don’t see an NBA rotation player at some point here you’re kinda just hating"
@HoodiiLuka: "It’s a short list of 6’2 guys that can get up like this 🤯"
@docmang: "From where he took off, I didn’t think he was gonna yam this. Mad impressive"
Bronny appeared in 27 games during his rookie year with the Lakers.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.