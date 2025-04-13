Bronny James' Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
During the game, Bronny James had a dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Spectrum SportsNet: "Great play design to Bronny!"
The Lakers lost by a score of 109-81.
Bronny finished with four points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the former USC guard's dunk on social media.
@Buddyboybets: "Whatta play too. Very well established!"
@PghSki17: "he’s 2-10, you wouldn’t be doing this for any other player"
@ChildrenNeedUs_: "Of course he’s getting special attention. We’ve watched him grow since he was an infant; his father is one of the greatest of all time who’s had an incalculable positive impact on the league, on the game."
@ThatDubGuy: "That’s way too much enthusiasm for that dunk LOL"
@MaiyaTheBees: "Score is crazy but I’m happy for him 😂"
The Lakers finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
Via LakeShowYo: "Warriors beat Clippers = Lakers face Warriors in 1st round
Clippers beat Warriors = Lakers face Timberwolves in 1st round"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer.
He finished his first year in the NBA with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The 20-year-old also spent a lot of time in the G League.